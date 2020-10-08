Despite virus shutdown, North Korea to stage huge parade

Eight months into a strict, coronavirus-triggered border shutdown, nuclear-armed North Korea is widely expected to stage an attention-grabbing display of its latest and most advanced weaponry at a mass military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday.

The cavalcade will mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party and satellite imagery on the respected 38North website suggests it could be huge.

“It’s very clear they are preparing for a big one,” Vincent Brooks, former commander of US Forces Korea (USFK), told an Atlantic Council conference.

Thousands of goose-stepping soldiers will march through Kim Il Sung Square, named for North Korea’s founder, under the gaze of his grandson Kim Jong Un, the third member of the family to rule the country.