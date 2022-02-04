Europe to fore in Ukraine crisis as US warns of Russian plot

The leaders of Turkey and France attempted to mediate in the Ukraine crisis on Thursday as Washington announced it had evidence of a Russian plan to fake a Ukrainian attack to justify invading its neighbour.

The shock claim from the US came as Russia accused Washington of “escalating tensions” by sending 3,000 troops to eastern Europe to counter a massive build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine’s border.

Western powers have been engaged in intense diplomatic efforts to try deter a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine.