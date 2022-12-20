China's crematoriums struggle as Covid cases soar

"We are not sure (if it's related to Covid), you need to ask the leaders in charge." In the southern megapolis of Guangzhou, one crematorium in Zengcheng district told AFP they were cremating over 30 bodies a day.

"We have bodies assigned to us from other districts. There's no other option," an employee said.

Another crematorium in the city said they were "extremely busy" as well.

"It's three or four times busier than in previous years, we are cremating over 40 bodies per day when before it was only a dozen or so," a staffer said.

"The whole of Guangzhou is like this. We've constantly been receiving calls," they added, stressing that it was "hard to say" whether the surge in bodies was linked to Covid.