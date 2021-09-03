Fate of UN Afghanistan mission in the balance as humanitarian flights resume

The fate of the United Nations political mission in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover is a source of grave concern within the global body, UN sources told AFP, as humanitarian flights resumed this week.

The mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) was due to end on 17 September, and it’s extension is set to be debated on 9 September by the UN Security Council.

The context of the potential renewal has changed dramatically, however, after the Taliban swept back into control mid-August, forcing a chaotic withdrawal of foreign governments, their troops, citizens and Afghan allies.

“The situation is so unclear” and it will be “a reasonable approach at this time” to implement a “technical rollover” of the mandate, a UN source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.