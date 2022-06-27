Fear and defiance for families of Philippine drug war dead

But rights groups estimate tens of thousands of mostly poor men have been killed by officers and vigilantes, even without proof they were linked to drugs.

While the crackdown has been widely condemned and sparked an international investigation, only three policemen have been convicted for killing a drug suspect.

Lawyers say most families are too scared to go after their relatives’ killers or do not have the money or time to pursue a case in the Philippines’ creaky judicial system.

For Bonifacio, who has five other children, the decision to take legal action meant giving up a normal life.

Fearing the officers, who are on bail, or their supporters could go after her and her family, Bonifacio has moved house several times and is always looking over her shoulder.

“There is that possibility (of being killed),” she said, appearing older than her 48 years.