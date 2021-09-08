Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills 41

Television footage showed a massive fire raging through the prison block, with thick smoke billowing from the building as firefighters raced to put out the flames.

“Forty-one inmates died, eight were badly injured and 72 others sustained minor injuries,” Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran told a press conference.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the incident at Tangerang Penitentiary, just outside the capital Jakarta, but suspected an electrical fault may have been to blame.

“I have checked the scene. Based on early observation, it is suspected (the fire) happened because of a short circuit,” Imran said.