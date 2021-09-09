First evacuation flight from Kabul since US exit lands in Doha
AFP
Doha
Around 100 passengers, including US citizens, arrived in Doha after flying from Kabul on Thursday on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since a US-led evacuation ended on 30 August.
AFP correspondents said the evacuation plane landed at Qatar's Hamad International Airport, marking the first successful flight of its type since the chaotic airlift of more than 120,000 people came to a close last month.