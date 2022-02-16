Foreign firms in Myanmar face tough choices after coup

Japan beer giant Kirin became on Monday the latest foreign company to announce it was leaving Myanmar in the wake of a coup last year and a military crackdown on dissent.

Investors flocked to the country after the military relaxed its iron grip in 2011, paving the way for democratic reforms and economic liberalisation in the country of more than 50 million people.

But human rights groups have pressed foreign companies to rethink their activities in Myanmar following the February 2021 coup and a subsequent crackdown which, according to local monitoring groups, has left more than 1,500 people dead.