Former Pakistan PM Khan barred from elections for five years

"The ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) has declared Imran Khan was involved in corrupt practices," Gohar Khan, one of his lawyers, told reporters, adding he had been disqualified for five years.

"We are going to challenge it in the Islamabad high court right now."

Pakistan's courts are often used to tie up lawmakers in lengthy proceedings that rights monitors criticise for stifling political opposition, but the commission's involvement in this case stems from the obligation of elected officials to declare all their assets.

The case centres on a government department known as "Toshakhana", which during the Mughal era referred to the "treasure houses" kept by the sub-continent's princely rulers to store and display gifts lavished on them.