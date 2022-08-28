US warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage, first since Pelosi visit -officials

Two US Navy warships are sailing through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, three US officials told Reuters, the first such operation since heightened tension with China over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

In recent years US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have routinely sailed through the strait, drawing Beijing’s anger.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory against the objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei, launched military drills near the island after Pelosi visited in early August, and those exercises have continued.