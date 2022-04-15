Girls’ education ban reveals deep rifts within Taliban

All Taliban officials who spoke to AFP on the subject did so on condition of anonymity, due to the sensitivity of the topic.

Secondary schools for girls were ordered to shut last month, just hours after being reopened for the first time since the Taliban’s return to power in August.

The shocking U-turn came after a secret meeting of the group’s leadership in the city of Kandahar, the Taliban’s de facto power centre.

Officials have never justified the ban, apart from saying the education of girls must be according to “Islamic principles”.

But one senior Taliban official told AFP that Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and some other senior figures were “ultra-conservative on this issue” and dominated the discussion.

Two groups -- the urban and the ultra-conservatives -- have emerged in the movement, he said.