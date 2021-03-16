Global alarm grows as more protesters killed in Myanmar crackdown

The international community pleaded for restraint Monday after at least 11 more anti-coup protesters were killed in Myanmar, as demonstrators returned to the streets to demand restored democracy despite an increasingly bloody crackdown by the military junta.

The United Nations, the United States, China and Britain all condemned the violence, which the UN said has claimed the lives of at least 138 “peaceful protesters”—including women and children—since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on 1 February.

So far Myanmar’s generals have shown no signs of heeding calls for restraint.

The deadliest day yet came Sunday, when more than three dozen demonstrators were killed as security forces cracked down on pro-democracy rallies.