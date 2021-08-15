Govt seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Mazar-i-Sharif, Jalalabad

The territory controlled by the crumbling Afghan government shrank to little more than Kabul on Sunday as the Taliban took the key eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight, while the United States sent more troops to help evacuate its civilians.

The fall of the last major city outside the capital secured for the insurgents the roads connecting Afghanistan to Pakistan, a western official said.

It followed the Taliban’s seizure of the major northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

“There are no clashes taking place right now in Jalalabad because the governor has surrendered to the Taliban,” a Jalalabad-based Afghan official told Reuters. “Allowing passage to the Taliban was the only way to save civilian lives.”