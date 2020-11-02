Gunmen storm Kabul University book fair

At least eight people were wounded when gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday during an Iranian book fair, firing shots and sending students fleeing, Afghan officials and witnesses said.

"The enemies of Afghanistan, the enemies of education... have entered Kabul University," Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the ministry of interior, told reporters.

"The security forces are in the area trying to control the situation. They are advancing carefully to prevent any harm to the students."

The Taliban said they were not involved, but several education centres have been attacked over the years by extremist groups such as Islamic State (IS).