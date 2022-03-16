Hamas faces risk, opportunity from warming Israel-Turkey ties

A diplomatic thaw between Israel and Turkey has created challenges for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which counts on Ankara’s support, but could also offer it a more “trustworthy” middleman to deal with the Jewish state, experts say.

With Turkey’s ties to Israel effectively broken for more than a decade, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fostered a close relationship with Hamas, which took power in the Gaza Strip in 2007.

In addition to providing financial and logistical support to the group, which is considered a terrorist organisation by much of the West, Turkey is also home to senior Hamas officials, including Salah al-Aruri, a long-standing Istanbul resident.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and former chief Khaled Meshal visit Turkey often.