UN chief says Syria to open two border crossings for quake aid

"Opening these crossing points -- along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs -- will allow more aid to go in, faster," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He said Assad had agreed to open the two crossing points of Bab Al-Salam and Al Raee from Türkey to northwest Syria for an initial period of three months to allow for the timely delivery of humanitarian aid.

Guterres noted that with the toll from the earthquake still rising, and with survivors exposed to harsh winter conditions in war-torn Syria, "delivering food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, winter supplies and other life-saving supplies to all the millions of people affected is of the utmost urgency."