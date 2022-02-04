Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of planned Olympics protest

“Many political activists and Hong Kong citizens have been jailed and cannot spend Lunar New Year with their families because of abuses of Hong Kong’s national security law,” read the invitation, dated 31 January.

“The central government is only concerned with hosting the Winter Olympics to whitewash the situation, and does not care about miscarriages of justice in Hong Kong,” it said.

Koo could not be reached for comment to confirm if he had organised a protest, which was slated to be held at 10 am Friday morning.

The septuagenarian activist, who is terminally ill with cancer, has been jailed multiple times—most notably in 2013 for burning China’s flag to protest against Beijing’s treatment of dissidents on the Chinese mainland.