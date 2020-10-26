Imran Khan asks Facebook CEO to ban Islamophobic content

Reuters

Pakistan's prime minister has appealed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content on the site, warning of an increase in radicalisation amongst Muslims, the government said on Sunday.

In a letter, which the Pakistani government posted on Twitter, Imran Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" was encouraging extremism and violence across the world, especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

"I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust," Khan said.