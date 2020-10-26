Imran Khan asks Facebook CEO to ban Islamophobic content

Reuters
Islamabad, Pakistan
Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan
Pakistani prime minister Imran KhanReuters

Reuters

Pakistan's prime minister has appealed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content on the site, warning of an increase in radicalisation amongst Muslims, the government said on Sunday.

In a letter, which the Pakistani government posted on Twitter, Imran Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" was encouraging extremism and violence across the world, especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

"I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust," Khan said.

Facebook said this month it was updating its hate speech policy to ban any content that denied or distorted the Holocaust.

Advertisement

"One cannot send a message that while hate messages against some are unacceptable, these are acceptable against others," Khan said, adding that this was "reflective of prejudice and bias that will encourage further radicalisation".

In response to Khan's appeal, a Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters the company was against all forms of hate and that it did not allow attacks based on race, ethnicity, national origin or religion.

"We'll remove this hate speech as soon as we become aware of it," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, adding that the company had "more work to do".

Advertisement

Khan, in his letter, referred to the situation in France, where, he said, Islam was being associated with terrorism.

Earlier on Sunday, Khan said that French president Emmanuel Macron had "attacked Islam" by encouraging the display of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

Khan's comments came after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher beheaded by an Islamist radical who wanted to avenge the use of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.

More News

Rohingya boy from Bangladesh refugee camp killed in Myanmar landmine explosion

A Myanmar Border Guard Police officer keeps watch near the Taung Pyo Letwe reception camp overlooking the border with Bangladesh, in Rakhine state, Myanmar, on 1 May 2018

Death toll in suicide bomb attack at Afghan education centre rises to 24

An Afghan man wheels an injured man in a hospital after a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan on 24 October 2020

18 killed as IS claims attack at Afghan education centre

An Afghan man who lost his brother mourns at a hospital after a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan on 24 October 2020

Afghan security forces kill senior al Qaeda leader al-Masri

Afghan security forces kill senior al Qaeda leader al-Masri