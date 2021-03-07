Imran Khan survives confidence vote boycotted by opposition

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan survived a vote of confidence by the country’s parliament on Saturday, days after his party lost a key Senate seat to an opposition candidate.

Ruling party and opposition activists clashed briefly outside the parliament ahead of the vote, with local TV channels showing a shoe being thrown at former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Khan secured 178 votes in the 340-seat National Assembly through an open ballot, boycotted by the main opposition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Peoples Party.

The vote followed the contentious results of Wednesday’s election to Pakistan’s Senate, whose members are chosen by provincial parliaments and lawmakers from the lower house.