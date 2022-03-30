Imran Khan's future as Pakistan PM in doubt as coalition ally switches sides

Debate on the no-confidence motion is due to start Thursday, leaving Khan scrambling to keep his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members on side -- as well as a slew of minority parties.

The country's government is also battling to contain a rise in militancy by the Pakistani Taliban, which on Wednesday announced a Ramadan offensive against security forces.

The group said it will start on the first day of the Islamic fasting month, which begins on Sunday or Monday.

The military said six of its troops had been killed near the border with Afghanistan on Wednesday in an attack claimed by the TTP.

Khan had been due to address the nation on Wednesday evening, but it was later postponed without a reason.