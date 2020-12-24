India-Myanmar connectivity project under threat from insurgent group

An ambitious India-Myanmar joint project aimed at enhancing connectivity and infrastructure is under threat from an insurgent group based in Myanmar.

The development programme -- Kaladan Multi-modal Transit Transport (KMTT) project -- which connects Sittwe Port in Myanmar to Kolkata in India, is under threat from insurgent group Arakan Army, suspected to be backed by China.

The ministry of home affairs recently stated that the project has been delayed due to the "adverse security situation".

The project is expected to reduce the distance from Kolkata to Sittwe by approximately 1,328 km.