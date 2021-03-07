India orders Assam Rifles to prevent influx from Myanmar

There are over 250 villages with over 300,000 people living within 10 km of the border who frequently cross through 150 small and large formal and informal crossings.

The order follows the considerable embarrassment now faced by New Delhi after Myanmar officially asked for immediate return of eight policemen who had crossed over and sought shelter in the northeastern state of Mizoram.

The policemen told state authorities that they were hounded down by the army after they refused to open fire on peaceful demonstrators in the Chin state.

It is not clear why the Chin state administration has asked for return of only eight policemen when reports from Mizoram suggest nearly 30 people, mostly policemen and their family members, had taken shelter in Mizoram's Champhai district after the military takeover in Myanmar.

The Mizoram Home Department confirmed that at least 16 Myanmar nationals, including some policemen, have crossed over into the state.

One Indian intelligence official said the Myanmarese are perhaps not yet aware of all those who have fled the country and had confirmed information about only eight policemen whose repatriation has been sought.

Champhai district's Deputy Commissioner Maria CT Zuali told that she had received a formal letter from her counterpart in Chin state requesting a "friendly gesture" by handing over the eight Myanmar policemen.