India to grant tourist visas from 15 Oct

"The home ministry has decided to begin granting fresh tourist visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from 15 October. Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so from 15 November on fresh tourist visas," it said.
The stakeholders from the tourism industry underscored the need of issuing tourist visas to foreign travellers, the MHA said.
It consulted all major stakeholders like the health and family welfare ministry, external affairs ministry, civil aviation ministry, tourism and state governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive.
The decision was taken based on recommendations from state governments as well as stakeholders from the tourism industry, the Indian government added.
However, the ministry asked foreign tourists, air carriers and other stakeholders to ensure that all Covid-19 preventative measures are strictly followed.