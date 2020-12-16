<p>Indonesian president Joko Widodo said Wednesday he would be the first person in the country to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as he unveiled a campaign promising free inoculations for everyone in world's fourth most-populous nation.</p><p>Widodo's announcement comes as Indonesia battles misinformation over the virus in order to stave off a fresh wave of infections, with some 630,000 recorded by Wednesday and more than 19,000 deaths.</p><p>"The COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens will be FREE," Widodo said in a video on his Twitter account.</p><p>The government originally said only health workers, the elderly and other key personnel would be given the vaccine for free.</p>.<p>Widodo did not say when he would take the vaccine, or when the national inoculation program would start.</p><p>But said he was happy to be the first to be inoculated in order to prove it was safe.</p><p>"There's no reason people shouldn't get the vaccine or doubt its safety," he added.</p><p>Indonesia has signed deals for more than 350 million vaccine doses from various international pharmaceutical companies -- including British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca and Chinese suppliers Sinovac.</p><p>The current vaccine deals do not, however, provide enough doses for the required two per person that would cover Indonesia's entire 270-million population.</p><p>The country received its first delivery of 1.2 million Sinovac doses this month, with another 1.8 million to arrive in January.</p>