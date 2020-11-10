It’s vital to amend Myanmar’s citizenship laws: UK

The United Kingdom has sought an amendment to Myanmar’s citizenship laws to allow everyone to fully participate in Myanmar’s political process, reports news agency UNB.

“It’s now vital to amend the citizenship laws to ensure that everyone can participate fully in Myanmar’s political process,” said Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) minister for Asia Nigel Adams.

The UK minister urged the authorities in Myanmar to make sure free and fair elections are held at the earliest opportunity in those areas where they were cancelled.