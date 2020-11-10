It’s vital to amend Myanmar’s citizenship laws: UK

Prothom Alo English Desk
Supporters of National League for Democracy celebrate at party headquarters after the general election in Yangon, Myanmar, on 9 November 2020
Supporters of National League for Democracy celebrate at party headquarters after the general election in Yangon, Myanmar, on 9 November 2020Reuters

The United Kingdom has sought an amendment to Myanmar’s citizenship laws to allow everyone to fully participate in Myanmar’s political process, reports news agency UNB.

“It’s now vital to amend the citizenship laws to ensure that everyone can participate fully in Myanmar’s political process,” said Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) minister for Asia Nigel Adams.

The UK minister urged the authorities in Myanmar to make sure free and fair elections are held at the earliest opportunity in those areas where they were cancelled.

Advertisement

“We also condemn the kidnapping of parliamentary candidates by the Arakan Army and call for their immediate release,” said Adams.

He said the 2020 elections are a “significant milestone” on Myanmar’s path from military dictatorship to democracy.

“However, we were disappointed to see the Rohingya and other minorities were once again disenfranchised,” Adams said in a statement adding that elections were cancelled in areas of conflict without a clear rationale or transparency.

The UK minister said they are pleased that many people in Myanmar were able to exercise their hard won right to vote this weekend and remain committed to supporting their aspirations for peace and full democracy.

“We’ll work with the new government and civil society to this end,” he added.

default-image

Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy claimed Monday it had won a clear parliamentary majority and would retain power, even though the state election body has named just a few of the winners in Sunday’s elections, reports UNB quoting news agency AP.

Advertisement

The union election commission earlier said full results may take a week. By 8:00pm, it had announced the winners of just nine out of parliament’s 642 seats, all nine NLD candidates.

An NLD spokesperson, Monywa Aung Shin, said the party had confirmed it won more than 322 seats, a majority, but the final outcome “would be likely more than” the party’s goal of 377 seats.

More News

Suu Kyi's NLD confident of landslide victory in Myanmar polls

Supporters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party celebrate in Naypyidaw on 9 November 2020, as NLD officials said results showed a landslide victory in the weekend's election.

Suu Kyi forecast to triumph in virus-hit ‘apartheid election’

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Yangon on 8 November 2020

Pakistan PM Imran to announce Gilgit Baltistan as its province, much to India’s ire

Pakistan PM Imran to announce Gilgit Baltistan as its province, much to India’s ire

Gunmen storm Kabul University book fair

Map of Afghanistan locating Kabul