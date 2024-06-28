Xi says China planning 'major' reforms ahead of key political meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the ruling Communist Party was planning and implementing "major" reforms, ahead of a closely watched political conclave that is expected to put economic recovery high on the agenda.

Chinese policymakers have struggled to reignite growth since the end of strict pandemic health curbs in late 2022.

The world's second-largest economy is beset by a debt crisis in the property sector, persistently low consumption and high youth unemployment.

In a speech on Friday, Xi said policymakers "are planning and implementing major measures to further deepen reform in a comprehensive manner".

"We will... form a more market-oriented, legal and international business environment," he added.