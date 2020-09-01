Japan former foreign minister Kishida announces candidacy to succeed PM Abe

Reuters
Tokyo
Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe visits the Japan House to greet his country's Olympic athletes and delegates, in Rio de Janeiro on 21 August 2016
Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe visits the Japan House to greet his country's Olympic athletes and delegates, in Rio de Janeiro on 21 August 2016Reuters file photo

Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida officially announced on Tuesday that he would run for a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election to choose prime minister Shinzo Abe's successor.

Abe said on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, his long-running battle with ulcerative colitis ending his tenure as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

The president of the LDP is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party's majority in parliament's lower house.

