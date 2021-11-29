Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over virus variant: PM

Japan will reinstate tough border measures, barring all new foreign arrivals over the Omicron Covid variant, prime minister Fumio Kishida announced Monday, just weeks after a softening of strict entry rules.

“We will ban the (new) entry of foreigners from around the world starting from November 30th,” Kishida told reporters.

Japan’s borders have been almost entirely shut to new overseas visitors for most of the pandemic, with even foreign residents at one point unable to enter the country.