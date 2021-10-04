Japan's new PM Fumio Kishida: Calm centrist promising spending

He took office on Monday after winning the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), replacing Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after just a year in the top job.

Kishida has pledged to spend big on new pandemic stimulus, vowing to tackle income inequality and move away from the neo-liberal economics that have dominated Japanese politics for the past two decades.

"I want to re-establish a virtuous circle between growth and distribution, so as many as possible across the whole archipelago can reap the rewards," he said after last week's party leadership vote.