Japan's new PM Kishida unveils cabinet

Japan's new prime minister Fumio Kishida unveiled his government on Monday, mixing holdovers with newcomers, after lawmakers voted him the new leader of the world's third-largest economy.

The soft-spoken scion of a Hiroshima political family, 64-year-old Kishida beat popular vaccine chief Taro Kono to win the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week.

He easily won Monday's vote in parliament approving him as prime minister thanks to the party's commanding majority.