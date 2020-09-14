Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, a longtime loyal aide of outgoing prime minister Shinzo Abe, was poised to win a ruling party leadership election on Monday, virtually ensuring that he replaces Abe this week in the nation's top job.

Suga, 71, who has said he would pursue Abe's key economic and foreign policies, is expected to get the bulk of votes from 394 Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers and is likely to win a majority of 141 votes from the party's local chapters.

Suga was on track to win over 70 per cent of the MPs' votes and was leading among local chapters, public broadcaster NHK reported.