Military caused 'perpetual human rights crisis' in Myanmar: UN

The report, which documents alleged human rights violations between 1 February, 2022, and 31 January, 2023, found that violence had intensified in northwestern and southeastern Myanmar due to the military's "indiscriminate air strikes and artillery shelling, mass burnings of villages to displace civilian populations, and denial of humanitarian access."

The tactic used by the military, the report said, was designed to cut off non-state armed groups from access to food, finances, intelligence and recruits.

"The military, emboldened by continuous and absolute impunity, has consistently shown disregard for international obligations and principles," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said in a statement.