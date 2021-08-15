Kabul airport under fire after Taliban enters Afghan capital: US

Afghanistan's Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday, president Ashraf Ghani left the country and the US Embassy said the capital's airport, where diplomats, officials and other Afghans had fled, had come under fire.

It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how power would be transferred.

"The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place," a U.S. embassy security alert said.

Hundreds of Afghans, some of them government ministers and government employees and also other civilians including many women and children, crowded in the terminal desperately waiting for flights out.

"The airport is out of control... the (Afghan) government just sold us out," said an official at the scene who declined to be named for security reasons.