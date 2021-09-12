Kabul airport women brave fears to return to work

Less than a month after the Taliban rolled into the Afghan capital, Rabia Jamal made a tough decision -- she would brave the hardliners and return to work at the airport.

With the Islamists saying women should stay at home for their own security the risks were all too clear, but the 35-year-old mother of three felt she had little choice.

"I need money to support my family," said Rabia, wearing a navy-blue suit and make-up.

"I felt tension at home... I felt very bad," she told AFP. "Now I feel better."