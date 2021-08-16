Kabul planes mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit

Frantic Afghans trying to flee the Taliban takeover clung to an American plane as it prepared to take off from Kabul airport, as thousands of people desperately searched for a flight out of the country on Monday.

US troops fired shots into the air and all commercial flights were cancelled as chaos broke out on the tarmac.

Dramatic footage posted on social media shows hundreds of men running alongside a US Air Force plane as it rolls down the runway, with some clinging to the side of it.

In other videos, civilians frantically clamber up an already overcrowded and buckling set of airstairs. Crowds watched on, as those who successfully climbed the stairs helped others up, while some hung from the stair railings by their hands.

Panicked families with frightened children in tow and laden with luggage were trying to escape the incoming Taliban regime, two decades after the group's harsh rule was toppled by a US-led invasion.