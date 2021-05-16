Karen guerillas inflict severe casualties on Myanmar troops

More than 250 Burmese troops have perished in a week of fighting with the Karen ethnic rebels in a considerable setback in an area earmarked for regrouping by the Burmese urban rebel recruits.

The fighting has intensified this month after the Myanmar army launched an offensive against the bases of the Karen National Union (KNU) after receiving information that they were training and arming ethnic Burmese volunteers to raise urban insurgent units.

Hundreds have joined these outfits, among them Burmese beauty queen Htar Htet.

Those killed in the fierce fighting included a colonel and a lieutenant colonel of Tatmadaw, the official name of the armed forces of Myanmar.