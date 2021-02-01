Key events in Myanmar, long under military rule

— 4 January, 1948: The country then known as Burma gained independence from British colonial rule.

— 1962: Military leader Ne Win staged a coup and ruled the country through a junta for many years.

— 1988: Aung San Suu Kyi, the daughter of an independence hero, returned to her home country as pro-democracy protests were erupting against the junta. Security forces opened fire on demonstrators in August protests, and hundreds were killed.

— July 1989: An increasingly outspoken critic of the junta, Suu Kyi was put under house arrest.

—27 May, 1990: The National League for Democracy, founded by Suu Kyi, won a landslide victory in the elections, but the military refused to hand over power.