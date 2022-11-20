Turkish air raids hit northern Syria

Turkish air strikes hit several towns across northern Syria, including the city of Kobane, late Saturday, said Kurdish-led forces there and a Britain-based monitoring group.

The Turkish raids killed at least six members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and six pro-regime soldiers, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

The attacks come just days after Ankara blamed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for a deadly bombing in central Istanbul last week.

“The hour of reckoning has come,” the Turkish defence ministry tweeted early Sunday, along with a photo of a plane taking off for a night operation, without specifying the location.