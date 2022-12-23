Myanmar arrests more than 110 Rohingya for travelling ‘without official documents’

Myanmar authorities have arrested more than 110 Rohingya, including children, for travelling “without official documents” as they tried to make their way to Malaysia, state media reported Friday.

A total of 112 people, including a dozen children, were arrested in the southeastern township of Bogale, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar, with 35 given five-year prison terms.

The report, which identified the group by the pejorative “Bengalis”, gave no date for the arrests, but local media quoted police sources as saying they took place the morning of 20 December.