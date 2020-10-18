Landslide hits Vietnam army barracks, 22 soldiers missing

Reuters
Hanoi
Landslide hits Vietnam army barracks, 22 soldiers missing

A landslide early on Sunday left at least 22 soldiers missing in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Tri, the government said, as the Southeast Asian country battles the worst flooding in years.

Intense rains since early October have caused floods and mudslides that have killed at least 64 people in central Vietnam, with more heavy rainfall expected over the next few days.

The landslide hit the barracks of a unit of Vietnam’s 4th Military Region, the government said in a statement on its website, days after another landslide killed 13 people, mostly soldiers, in the neighbouring province of Thua Thien Hue. “We had another sleepless night,” a visibly emotional Phan Van Giang, Vietnam’s deputy defence minister, told reporters on Sunday.

Advertisement

State media reports said on Sunday water at rivers in Quang Tri province rose to the highest levels in more than 20 years. In Thua Thien Hue province, rescuers continued to battle driving rain as they searched for at least 15 construction workers missing and feared dead after a landslide at the start of the week in a mountainous area.

Heavy rain of up to 600 millimetres will continue in parts of central Vietnam until Wednesday, Vietnam’s weather agency said on Sunday.

More News

Thousands of Thais again defy protest ban in Bangkok

Pro-democracy protesters show the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand 17 October 2020.

Thailand declares emergency, cracks down on protesters

Police officers walk with their riot gear after a mass anti-government protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand 15 October 2020.

Pakistan cleric killed in apparent sectarian attack

Pakistan cleric killed in apparent sectarian attack

17 dead in Thailand bus-train collision

A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo