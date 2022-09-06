Protests across Indonesia as anger mounts over fuel price increase

"Workers are really, really suffering right now," said Abdul Aris, a union official, vowing to keep fighting until the government gives way.
Small rallies took place at the weekend and on Monday, with tyres burned and some roads blocked as demonstrators vented their anger over the decision, which comes amid rising food costs and with the economy still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands gathered in Jakarta on Tuesday, marching and chanting slogans denouncing the government's decision and calling for an increase in the minimum wage.
One demonstrator was seen shirtless with feet shackled to an empty petrol tank, carrying a sign highlighting the hardship brought by rising costs.
Sensitive issue
Textile factory worker Adi Asmadi, 29, said his daily transport expenses would go up sharply.
"If the fuel price is hiked and wages increase too, that's OK," he said. "If it's not, we object."
Subsidised fuel is a sensitive issue in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, but the government has sought to soften the blow through compensation measures for 20 million households, including direct cash transfers. The price increase is expected to push up inflation.
Authorities said 24.17 trillion rupiah ($1.62 billion) in additional welfare programmes would go to those needing them, while hotlines would be set up to hear complaints.
"These are very difficult conditions, but if you look at the assistance provided by the government, it is quite large," Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini told a news conference.
"We hope this could help cushion the rise in prices that the people are facing."
Ahmad Choirul Furqon, an official at the Traditional Market Traders Association, said the fuel price increase would have a domino effect in pushing up other costs and urged the government to rethink its support measures.
"We hope the government does not use populist policies as a solution," he said.