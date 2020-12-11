Malaysia palm oil workers ‘forced to stay’ as virus creates acute labour shortage

The pandemic has exacerbated the labour crunch with companies unable to fly new workers in because of travel restrictions.

Liberty Shared said it sent a complaint to Malaysia’s anti-trafficking agency on Dec. 8, asking for help in the cases of five specific workers who had been trying to go home for months.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘Exacerbating Vulnerability’

One Indian worker at a plantation run by the state Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) told Reuters he had been asking to go home since March, in part because of ill health, and his contract expired in June.

The worker, who declined to be identified for fear of reprisals, said he paid 500 ringgit ($125) towards the cost of getting his passport but had no idea when he could leave.

Another worker at the estate said he had been trying to go home since January. He said he had paid 2,000 ringgit ($493) to break his contract after two years, get back his passport and for a flight but was waiting.

Both said they had continued to work.