Malaysian PM rejects mounting calls to quit

Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin refused to yield to mounting calls to quit Wednesday but said he would face a no-confidence vote in parliament in September.

Political tensions have been escalating in the country after the king rebuked the administration for misleading parliament and hundreds staged a rare anti-government protest last weekend.

The latest blow came Tuesday when several members of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the biggest party in his coalition, publicly pulled their support, and a cabinet minister resigned from his post.