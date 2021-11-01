Man arrested after knife, fire attack on Tokyo train

A man was arrested for attempted murder after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese media said, with at least 17 people reportedly injured and one in a serious condition after being stabbed.

Eyewitnesses told national broadcaster NHK of their fear during the attack that took place on Halloween when the Japanese capital is full of revellers, many in costume.

Media outlets said the alleged perpetrator in his 20s -- wearing a green shirt and indigo suit -- attacked people with a knife and started a fire on the train.