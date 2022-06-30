Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippine president

The son of the Philippines’ late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was sworn in as president Thursday, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country’s highest office.

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, 64, won last month’s elections by a landslide, securing the biggest victory since his father was ousted by a popular revolt in 1986.

He succeeds the hugely popular Rodrigo Duterte, who gained international infamy for his deadly drug war and has threatened to kill suspected dealers after he leaves office.