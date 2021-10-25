More than half of Afghans face ‘acute’ food crisis: UN agencies

Afghanistan is on the brink of one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, UN agencies warned Monday, with more than half the country facing “acute” food shortages.

More than 22 million Afghans will suffer food insecurity this winter, they said, as a drought driven by climate change adds to the disruption caused by the chaotic Taliban takeover of the country.

“This winter, millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migration and starvation unless we can step up our life-saving assistance,” said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.