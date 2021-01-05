Most Asian markets fall after virus, vote worries hit Wall St

Asian markets mostly fell Tuesday following a sharp pullback on Wall Street as investors were spooked by a coronavirus surge, new lockdowns, a slow vaccine rollout and uncertainty over US Senate elections.

While analysts are broadly upbeat about the long-term outlook this year, the nascent inoculation programmes have yet to have an impact, meaning the first few months of the year will likely be bumpy.

And the task ahead was laid bare by data showing almost 280,000 Americans were infected in one day, while the country’s death toll passed 300,000.

And as a new, potentially more transmissible strain rampages around the world, governments are being forced to tighten containment measures again, with England going into a six-week full lockdown after officials warned hospitals could soon face collapse.