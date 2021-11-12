Myanmar court sentences US journalist for 11 years

Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.

He was sentenced to 11 years for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP.

His client had not decided whether he would appeal, he added.

Fenster, who has been held in Yangon’s Insein prison since he was detained, also faces charges of sedition and terrorism, which could see him jailed for life.

“Everyone at Frontier is disappointed and frustrated at this decision,” Frontier Myanmar said in a statement.

“We just want to see Danny released as soon as possible so he can go home to his family.”