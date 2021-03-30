Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

More than 500 people have been killed in the Myanmar junta's brutal crackdown on protests against its coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a local monitoring group said Tuesday.

The grim toll was passed as world powers ramped up their condemnation of the military's ruthless campaign against the movement demanding the restoration of democracy and release of Suu Kyi.

Washington suspended a trade pact with Myanmar and UN chief Antonio Guterres called for a united global front to put pressure on the junta after more than 100 protesters were killed in a bloody weekend of violence.

Daily rallies across Myanmar by unarmed protesters have been met with tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds.