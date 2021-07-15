Myanmar generals’ lobbyist in US ceases efforts for lack of pay

An Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmar's ruling military leaders to represent them in Washington and other capitals said on Wednesday he has stopped his work with the generals because sanctions prevented him from being paid.

Ari Ben-Menashe and his Montreal-based firm Dickens and Madson Canada in March signed a $2 million agreement with a top general and filed foreign lobbying documents with the US department of justice, pledging to help the West understand the generals who seized power in the Southeast Asian nation on 1 February.